24-year-old motorcyclist injured in Huntington Hills crash

Calgary police say a 24-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Huntington Hills on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 14 Street and 64 Avenue N.W. just before 7:30 a.m. for a crash between a Honda CBR600 and a Toyota Corolla.

Police say the Corolla was turning left from northbound 14 Street N.W. as the motorcyclist headed south.

"The motorcyclist attempted to brake, causing the motorcycle to slide on its side and become separated from the rider," said a Monday news release from police.

"The motorcycle and the rider collided with the car."

The 84-year-old driver of the Corolla wasn't injured and remained at the scene, police said.

EMS said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police don’t believe excessive speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.