CALGARY -- A $25 million class action lawsuit has been filed against Revera Inc. — the company that runs the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre — alleging negligence and a failure to follow proper protocols in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed a number of its residents' lives.

The lawsuit was filed in Calgary on Tuesday by James H. Brown and Associates and Guardian Law.

"The loss of life and terrible impact on the residents and families seen in this facility should have been avoided," read a joint statement from the law firms.

"In our investigation, we have seen negligence and a failure to act. It is tragic that the families of these individuals have lost loved ones to COVID-19 in this manner. Our efforts in this class action will hopefully bring justice and accountability."

The suit is seeking $15 million in general damages as well as $5 million for special damages and $5 million for punitive damages.

The statement of claim lists Marijke Laberge as the representative plaintiff.

The suit says her mother moved into McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre on Feb. 25. On March 14, Marijke was told she could no longer visit her because of the pandemic. Her mother was tested on March 25 and, three days later, she was told the result had come back positive.

Marijke's mother died on April 4 due to COVID-19.

Dozens of residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 20 residents have died during the outbreak.

The allegations outlined in the lawsuit have not been tried in court.