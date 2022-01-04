26 inmates, 44 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at southern Alberta prison

Correctional Service Canada confirms there have been 70 COVID-19 cases at the Drumheller Institution as the virus has now spread to inmates.

The agency confirmed to CTV News Tuesday that 26 of the prison's inmates and 44 staff members have tested positive, but six of the employees have since recovered.

In late December, 38 staff members of the medium-security prison tested positive after a private event. At the time, officials confirmed no inmates had been infected but mass asymptomatic testing was offered and contract tracing was initiated.

As of Dec. 20, CSC said 84.6 per cent of the Drumheller inmate population was fully vaccinated. The institution has a rated capacity of 598 inmates.