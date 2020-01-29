CALGARY -- Service Alberta has laid off 26 managers from its IT department due to budget constraints, officials confirmed Wednesday.

"We are faced with making the tough decisions necessary as we address Alberta’s spending problems while keeping our government IT front line services intact," said Tricia Velthuizen, press secretary to Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish, in a statement.

"Service Alberta will continue to provide high quality IT service to Albertans and to government."

This is the latest set of provincial cuts due to budget concerns.

The Alberta Energy Regulator announced last week it had laid off "a couple dozen" staffers and said more cuts are expected by the end of February.

The AER is funded by industry and is authorized to collect funds through an administrative fee levied on energy development projects and activities.