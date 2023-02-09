3 alleged Calgary drug dealers charged, loaded handgun seized

Three Calgarians were arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation that was launched last summer following a tip from the public.

Investigators say a tip to Crime Stoppers submitted in July 2022 helped identify suspected drug dealers.

Following weeks of evidence gathering, officers searched two vehicles as well as a home in the 900 block of 16th Avenue S.W. and another in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue S.W.

The searches resulted in the seizure of:

A loaded Taurus 9mm handgun with its serial number removed;

34 rounds of 9mm ammunition;

70 grams of powdered cocaine;

16 grams of crack cocaine; and,

$700 in cash.

Two men — 27-year-old Kwanele Mpofu and 27-year-old Brandon Tallman — and a woman — 29-year-old Shawna-Lyn Seto — have been charged with drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime in connection with the investigation.

Tallman also faces six gun-related charges.

All three of the accused were released from custody ahead of their next court appearances that are scheduled for later this month.