3 Calgary child-care programs closed over 'imminent danger' to children

Three child-care programs in Calgary have been closed due to an “imminent danger” to the health, safety and well-being of children.

In a news release Monday, the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Trade said three Little Scholars programs in Calgary were placed on probationary licences until Aug. 30 due to a “number of non-compliances.”

The province’s Child Care Licensing team was monitoring the programs after the probationary licence was issued.

However, due to ongoing concerns and increased risk, Little Scholars licences have been cancelled immediately, effective Aug. 12.

As a result, Little Scholars Daycare Greenview, Little Scholars Daycare ECS Ltd. and Little Scholars Daycare Inc. have been ordered to close.

“Licenced child care providers whose licences have been cancelled have the right to an appeal and, as such, we are unable to release the full list of non-compliances relating to Little Scholars Daycare Greenview, Little Scholars Daycare ECS Ltd. and Little Scholars Daycare Inc.,” a spokesperson with the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Trade said in an emailed statement.

The province said the closure of the programs will affect around 297 children. Some parents were notified in person on Monday, while others will be notified by email.

A notice of cancellation will be posted on the door of each facility, describing the reason for the licence cancellation.

Concerns about child-care programs in Alberta can be reported to Child Care Connect by calling 1-844-644-5165.

Jobs, Economy and Trade monitors child-care programs across the province and takes actions to ensure safety and compliance with provincial regulations.