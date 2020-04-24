EDMONTON -- The province says doctors are investigating two possible cases of COVID-19 that have been found in workers at a poultry processing plant near the Town of Okotoks.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced the news of the cases during her daily update Friday.

She said the cases were found in workers at Mountain View Poultry, a chicken processing plant west of the main townsite, and supports are in place to contain any possible spread.

Hinshaw added it is critical investigations at meat processing facilities are done quickly.

"We are working very hard to make sure that, with even one case at a meat processing plant, given again the outbreaks that we’ve seen, that there’s an investigation immediately to ensure that if there is anyone who is deemed to be exposed, that those people are excluded and these additional precautions (are taken)," she said.

She says the province, along with Alberta Health Services, are working with operators at the plant to ensure all safety precautions are put in place as quickly as possible.

Hundreds of cases have already been detected at beef processing plants in High River and Brooks, and unions have called on the provincial goverment to put rules in place to protect workers.

An Occupational Health and Safety investigation is underway at the Cargill Protein and JBS Foods facilites while a worker at the Lilydale chicken plant located in southeast Calgary tested positive for the illness.

There are 4,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and the illness' death toll sits at 72.