3 Hitmen selected to play in Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton

A trio of Calgary Hitmen will get an early start on hockey season when they lace up their skates at the Hlinka Gretzy Cup in Edmonton next week.

Reese Hamilton and Ben Kindel were chosen to play for Team Canada while import forward Robin Svancara was chosen for Team Czechia.

This will be the third time Hamilton, who notched eight goals and added 23 assists in 42 games with the Hitmen last season, has represented Team Canada. He represented Team Canada Red at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and also was part of Canada’s Men’s U18 team at the 2024 IHF World Championship.

Kindel finished third in scoring with the Hitmen as a rookie last season, scoring 15 and adding 45 assists in 68 games, finishing fourth in rookie scoring in the WHL.

Svancara will be making his second appearance with Team Czechia. He was a member of the Czech U17 team that won a silver medal at the 2023 U17 Five Nations tournament, before being drafted 17th by the Hitmen in the 2024 CHL Import Draft a few weeks ago.

The 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup starts Monday and goes through Aug. 10 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, with Czechia taking on the U.S. Monday at 3:30 p.m., followed by Canada and Switzerland at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, go here.