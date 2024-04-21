3 in hospital after truck hits southwest Calgary home Sunday

The peace and quiet of a sunny Sunday afternoon was shattered when a vehicle hit a house in southwest Calgary.

It happened just after 3 pm. In the 0 to 100 block of Bridlecrest Blvd SW.

Alberta Health Services EMS says three adults suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

The nature of their injuries is unknown, and police have not said if the injured were in the house, in the vehicle, on the street or in the yard at the time of the incident.

It’s unclear if the force of the collision has impacted the structural integrity of the home.

The investigation into how the collision happened is underway.