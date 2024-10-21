CALGARY
Calgary

    • 3 sent to hospital after 9-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail

    A section of Peigan Trail was closed on Oct. 21, 2024, because of a crash that involved nine vehicles. A section of Peigan Trail was closed on Oct. 21, 2024, because of a crash that involved nine vehicles.
    Three people are in hospital following a crash on Peigan Trail Monday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash between Stoney Trail and 52 Street at about 7 a.m.

    Police say nine vehicles were involved.

    Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said in a statement.

    As of 10 a.m., police said the east and westbound lanes of Peigan Trail are still closed for the investigation.

