3 sent to hospital after 9-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail

Three people are in hospital following a crash on Peigan Trail Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash between Stoney Trail and 52 Street at about 7 a.m.

Police say nine vehicles were involved.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said in a statement.

As of 10 a.m., police said the east and westbound lanes of Peigan Trail are still closed for the investigation.