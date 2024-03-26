4 candidates shrug off suggestion Nenshi has Alberta's NDP leadership in the bag

Despite Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi's insistence Naheed Nenshi is front-running the race to lead Alberta's NDP, the other four candidates tell CTV News they're confident nothing has been decided yet.

"I think it's premature to position Nenshi as the head leader in this race," Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse said Tuesday.

"This is my life's work, and I'm committed to seeing it to the end."

The current MLA says her "progressive position around water" sets her ahead of the pack.

"It's Alberta's most precious resource, and we need to be strategically protecting it to ensure the next generation has the water they need, as well as industry," Calahoo Stonehouse said.

"It really is the basis of our economic diversification."

Another Edmonton MLA, Sarah Hoffman, said Tuesday she's "never felt better" about her campaign.

"My three big pillars are health care, climate change and housing, and there are a lot of people who are really happy to have a leader of the NDP and a premier who's going to take serious action on those things," Hoffman said.

"I'm staying in it, I'm going to be in it at the end and I'm going to win this campaign."

Fellow MLA Kathleen Ganley has also been a popular choice amongst Alberta voters in the past.

She brushed aside any talk of Nenshi winning the race a few months early on Tuesday.

"I'm going to stay focused on our offer to Albertans," Ganley said.

"What we know is that we're selling thousands of memberships and we have people coming forward every day to support the campaign. So, I'm really excited."

Ganley has been banging the economic drum since the first day of her campaign.

She wants to "stimulate job creation, support local business and foster innovation," while helping everyday Albertans with their finances.

She'll be challenged by Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan.

"I represent the working party," McGowan said Tuesday.

"(And) I fundamentally disagree with (Pancholi) that this is a done deal."

McGowan took aim at Nenshi on Tuesday.

"Frankly, I don't think it's good enough from the perspective of most Albertans to say 'I’m a nice guy, I'm a celebrity, support me.'"

The window to buy Alberta NDP memberships closes on April 22.

Rachel Notley's successor will be chosen two months later, on June 22.