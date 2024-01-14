CALGARY
Calgary

    • 4 passengers transported to hospital after vehicle collides with CTrain

    4 people were taken to hospital after a car collided with a CTrain Saturday night in downtown Calgary. (Photo courtesy Krista Phillips) 4 people were taken to hospital after a car collided with a CTrain Saturday night in downtown Calgary. (Photo courtesy Krista Phillips)
    Traffic and transit were held up in downtown Calgary Saturday night near the Kerby LRT Station.

    Just before 7 p.m., a car and a CTrain collided in the intersection.

    EMS said four people were transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

    Investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

