4 passengers transported to hospital after vehicle collides with CTrain
Traffic and transit were held up in downtown Calgary Saturday night near the Kerby LRT Station.
Just before 7 p.m., a car and a CTrain collided in the intersection.
EMS said four people were transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Investigation into the cause of the crash continues.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to Emergency Alert after electricity Grid Alert issued
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50.
Frederik X is proclaimed the new king of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates
Denmark's prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from a beloved monarch to her popular son.
A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, sending lava snaking toward a nearby community and setting at least one home on fire.
Iowa principal who risked his life to protect students during a high school shooting has died
An Iowa principal who put himself in harm's way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed.
Trump's campaign banks on its loyal supporters to turn out and caucus in Iowa despite frigid weather
Donald Trump was stuck in Florida, forcing his presidential campaign to cancel his in-person events two days before Iowa's kickoff Republican caucuses.
North Korea launches suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile that can reach distant U.S. bases
North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two months after the North claimed to have tested engines for a new harder-to-detect missile capable of striking distant U.S. targets in the region.
Edmonton
-
-
Edmonton riding Tiki wave of resurgence with 2 new spots
Edmonton may be in the grip of a deep freeze but it's sweltering inside two of the city's newest bars.
-
Vancouver
-
Hypothermia calls and playing on ice: Hazards during B.C. deep freeze
As British Columbia marks another day of frigid temperatures from an "entrenched" Arctic air mass, emergency calls for cold-related medical issues are soaring and parks officials are urging people to stay off of frozen waterways.
-
VicPD staffed up, scraps $20K hiring bonus as other departments struggle
The Victoria Police Department is bidding adieu to a hiring incentive that was introduced to address what the chief called a “critical mass shortage” of officers.
-
B.C.'s highest court dismisses hog farm protesters' appeal
B.C.'s highest court has dismissed an appeal from two activists convicted for their roles in a 2019 protest and occupation at an Abbotsford hog farm.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision: Halifax police
Police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m.
-
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
-
N.S. man faces charges after stolen vehicle crash: RCMP
A 26-year-old man from Canning, N.S., faces charges after allegedly driving 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Man with 'hundreds of prior contacts' arrested for assaulting worker in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria say they arrested a man for assaulting a grocery store employee with a shopping cart last week, and it was far from their first time arresting him.
Toronto
-
Uber Canada looks to 'correct the record' as Toronto mulls reinstating rideshare licence cap
A month after Toronto hit the brakes on a controversial rideshare licence cap, Uber Canada is looking to “bust some myths” about the platform and its services before the issue returns to council in March.
-
Toronto bans tobogganing at 45 'unsafe' hills in city
The City of Toronto has banned tobogganing at 45 hills across the city, citing “unsafe” conditions at those locations.
-
NHL releases all-star game jerseys in collaboration with Justin Bieber
The NHL and Adidas have teamed up with Justin Bieber to create a new collection of jerseys for the NHL all-star game in Toronto next month.
Montreal
-
Man found dead in parked vehicle was Montreal's first homicide victim of 2024: police
The death of a man who was found lifeless in a parked vehicle Saturday morning marks Montreal's first homicide of 2024, police have confirmed.
-
-
Third lane to be opened on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Commuters travelling in and off the Island of Montreal via the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge got a slight bit of good news on Thursday as a lane is scheduled to be reopened.
Ottawa
-
Slew of collisions reported across eastern Ontario during snowstorm
Police responded to dozens of collisions this weekend as a winter storm ripped across eastern Ontario, bringing snow and heavy winds Friday night and Saturday.
-
After the snow, forecasters watch for cold snap in Ottawa
After a week of snowy weather, including two snowstorms, forecasters are turning their attention to the cold heading Ottawa's way.
-
Kitchener
-
Canadian under-18 women's hockey team takes bronze medal with 8-1 win over Finland
Team Canada won bronze at the world women's under-18 hockey championship on Saturday, thanks to the hard work of local players Caitlin Kraemer and Abby Stonehouse.
-
Man charged for threatening mall employees with a razor blade
A 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened mall employees with a razor blade in Waterloo.
-
Crash near Caledonia sends five people to hospital
Five people were transported to hospital Saturday night after a collision on Highway 54, northwest of Caledonia.
Saskatoon
-
-
As teachers' strike looms, Sask. government has no plans to change course
As a one-day strike looms, the head of the Saskatchewan government's bargaining committee says teachers are welcome to discuss issues such as class sizes and complexity, just not at the bargaining table.
-
Saskatchewan Rush game postponed due to weather conditions
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has postponed Saturday night's game between the Saskatchewan Rush and the Philadelphia Wings due to extreme weather conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
-
Poilievre rallies in northern Ont., shows interest in green energy projects instead of carbon tax
Over the course of three days, Poilievre is visiting Thunder Bay, Timmins, North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie as part of his ‘Axe the Tax Northern Ontario Tour.’
-
Winnipeg
-
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
-
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
-
Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness to coach at NHL All-Star Game
The Jets and NHL announced on Sunday that head coach Rick Bowness will be one of the four coaches to partake in the all-star festivities in Toronto.
Regina
-
-
Fire at Greenall High School prompts temporary closure
A fire that occurred on Saturday morning at Greenall High School has prompted a temporary closure.
-
