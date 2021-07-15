CALGARY -- Two teenage girls are dead and two others remain in critical condition at Foothills hospital after an overnight crash west of Calgary.

Officers from the Cochrane RCMP detachment were deployed shortly after 12:30 a.m. following reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a BMW X5 in Springbank, on Range Road 32, between Township Roads 250 and 251A.

Markings on the road show the vehicle appears to have left the road and crashed into a fence on a rural property.

Vance Alexander and his daughter Juliet live near the scene of the crash.

“I just heard a loud noise that kind of seemed like a rumbling,” said Vance.

“I just went to the window to look outside but I couldn’t see anything because it was pitch black.”

Vance says he walked outside to the edge of the driveway and saw lights and sirens and first responders.

Family members of two of the victims came to the scene Thursday morning.

CTV News has learned sisters Guilia and Daniela Nicoletti were in the BMW. Both girls went to Springbank Community High School.

Daniela died at the scene and Guilia remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Juliet says she went to school with the sisters and is devastated to hear the news. She says she wasn’t close with them but that Springbank is a close knit community.

“I’ve seen them before I haven’t talked to them before but my friends do know them well," she said.

Family members of a third teen in the vehicle were also on scene. The mother of the teen says her 17-year-old daughter was the one airlifted to the hospital and is currently in a coma.

Cochrane RCMP continue their investigation to determine the cause of the crash. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision, to please call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.