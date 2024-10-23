$40K of stolen items found at Ogden encampment: Calgary police

Calgary police say thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods and a loaded shotgun were seized from an encampment in the community of Ogden.

The encampment, in a field in the 5000 block of 24 Street S.E., included multiple tents and structures.

The Calgary Police Service's community engagement response team went to the area on Oct. 5, seizing stolen bicycles, tools, power tools and gas generators.

Officers returned the next day, at which time they seized more items allegedly taken during residential break-and-enters in the months prior.

Police also found a loaded Winchester SXP 12-gauge shotgun.

Winchester SXP 12-gauge shotgun seized by police. (Calgary Police Service handout) In total, approximately $40,000 worth of stolen property was seized.

Of that, some $15,000 worth was returned to victims.

Police say one of the items returned was a high-value guitar, which was returned with minimal damage.

A Wednesday news release from police says they received a "heartfelt, hand-drawn note" from the family's five-year-old girl, expressing gratitude for recovering the guitar.

A thank-you note given to police after recovering a family's stolen guitar. (Calgary Police Service handout) Two people found at the camp, a 47-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, are facing multiple charges.

"Ensuring public safety by dismantling encampments is crucial, but it must be done with compassion and commitment to providing support for individuals facing homelessness," said Sgt. Kristian Thorpe.

“We appreciate the support of all our city partners who provide assistance to individuals who are in need by fostering relationships and connecting individuals to a wide range of social supports and resources, whenever they are ready to accept help."

Calgarians can report encampments by calling 311 or Calgary Bylaw Services at 403-268-2489.