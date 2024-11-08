5 graduates welcomed as Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services staffing challenges linger

LETHBRIDGE -

With more than 26,000 calls last year, staffing for Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) has been stretched thin at times.

"There are times when other ambulance services – like Alberta Health Services – are coming in and doing calls because we simply don't have anymore resources available," said Sean Larkin, LFES recruit training officer.

"We try to minimize that the best we can but sometimes, it is out of our control."

This year, the department had 24 open recruitment positions spread out between two classes, however, only 12 spots were filled.

"As the city is growing and we're trying to add more resources to better serve the community, it does become a struggle when we don't get the numbers we're looking for," Larkin said.

Some of the pressure was alleviated as five LFES recruits graduated on Friday during a ceremony at the Galt Museum.

"Every single one of the guys – the four other guys – have worked really hard to get here and honestly, it's surreal," said graduate Billy Burch.

"It's a surreal feeling, it's a big honour and we're happy to go through the work to get here."

The recruits completed a 12-week intensive training program, learning essential firefighting, rescue and emergency medical skills.

Their training included a wide range of life-saving techniques, such as vehicle extrication and handling hazardous materials.

"I'm born and raised in Lethbridge, so it's nice to finally be working at home and serving my community," said graduate Andrew Shaskin.

"As a paramedic throughout the province doing various different roles, I knew in the back of my mind that this is my goal and words can't really describe finally being here and graduating and knowing that tomorrow, I'll be out serving my community."

Burch and Shaskin, along with graduates Harrison Morton, Taylor Curtis and Mike Stephenson, received their badges and hats at the ceremony.

The five will join around 240 other firefighters/paramedics, dispatchers and fire prevention officers that make up the department.

Larkin says a recruitment committee attends Alberta colleges that offer EMS programs, to present LFES and the job opportunities available.

Once staff levels increase, Larkin says the department has a goal to add two or three more ambulances to its already existing seven, along with operating fire engines with four members rather than the current three-member teams.

According to LFES, in 2023, there were 3,714 calls per ambulance, with seven in total, making it the second busiest year since 2009.

Firefighters responded to nearly 3,000 fire-related calls.

"We still provide a very high level of service to the community," Larkin said.

"We're very progressive and we have a very high standard. We do very well at the job that we do but at times, it's a struggle to have the numbers."

The five will begin their new jobs as early as Saturday.

"We are a really busy service and I'm ready for that," Burch said.

Applications for the spring 2025 recruitment class are now open.