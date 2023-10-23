5 kids, 1 adult taken to hospital after school bus crashes north of Calgary

Six people, including five children and one adult, were taken to hospital after a school bus, which was loaded with students, rolled over north of Calgary.

RCMP asked drivers to avoid a section of Highway 2A near Didsbury, Alta., on Monday morning following the crash.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said there were no fatalities as a result of the crash, but multiple people were sent to hospital.

EMS confirmed six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three of the kids are receiving medical care in Didsbury, while two others and an adult were taken to hospitals in Calgary.

In a news release, RCMP said nine students and two teachers were on the bus at the time of the collision.

All of the students and staff were part of the Rocky View School Division, officials confirmed to CTV News on Monday.

In a statement, Rocky View Schools said the students and staff on board the bus were from George McDougall High School in Airdrie, Alta.

They were on their way to Olds, Alta., on a field trip when the crash occurred.

The school division said the families of those on the bus were notified.

“Division and school supports are being offered to anyone at George McDougall who may want help. As the accident is under investigation we are unable to provide any further details,” Rocky View Schools said in the statement.

Road conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash, but police said the cause is still under investigation.

Part of Highway 2A was closed for several hours for investigation. RCMP said the road was back open around 3:30 p.m.

The town of Didsbury is located about 80 kilometres north of Calgary.