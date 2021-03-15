LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The Lethbridge police have suspended five officers with pay, pending an investigation, they announced Monday in a release.

Few details were released Monday, but Lethbridge police told CTV News that the suspensions aren’t related to an ASIRT-related investigation involving Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips.

That's the case where five Lethbridge police officers are alleged to have conducted searches of Phillips on eight different occasions with no investigative purpose given for any of them.

“To protect the integrity of the hearing process, we cannot discuss the names of those being investigated or the nature of any evidence before it is introduced at the hearing,” the release said.

They added that details will eventually be posted on the Lethbridge police website.