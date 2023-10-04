6 homes searched as part of police operation in Brooks, Alta.
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
Authorities say they've conducted searches on half-a-dozen homes and arrested several suspects as part of a sting in Brooks, Alta., on Wednesday.
The Medicine Hat branch of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, Brooks RCMP and the Medicine Hat Police Service are all involved in an investigation, officials said.
Police say there is no risk to the public at this time.
Further information about the operation and the arrests will be released at a later date.