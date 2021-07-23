CALGARY -- A group of seven Albertans have scored big prizes in a special two-day event, hosted by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC).

Officials said more than $3.5 million in prize money was given away to the following winners from all over Alberta:

Michael Casselman of Alberta Beach, Alta.

Bernard Rosier of Calgary

Eileen Balaban of Yellowhead County, Alta.

Dyllan Dokken of St. Albert, Alta.

June Johnson of Calgary

Paul Kenway of Lethbridge

Shelly Briggeman of Edmonton

Officials said it was a great experience to have winners of the $5 BIG SPIN and $10 BIGGER SPIN lottery tickets come into the St. Albert, Alta. prize office to have their turn on the big wheel.

"It was tremendous to see a number of Albertans have a chance to claim their THE BIG SPIN and THE BIGGER SPIN prizes this past week as AGLC gets back to regular gaming activities," said AGLC vice-president Steve Lautischer in a statement.

WCLC said that while Balaban and Rosier both won $500,000 on their spins, the biggest winner was Kenway, who took home $1 million.