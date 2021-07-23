Advertisement
7 Alta. lottery players win more than $3.5M in freshly-sanitized 'spin event'
Alberta Beach, Alta's Michael Casselman took home $200,000 following his turn on the big wheel. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- A group of seven Albertans have scored big prizes in a special two-day event, hosted by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC).
Officials said more than $3.5 million in prize money was given away to the following winners from all over Alberta:
- Michael Casselman of Alberta Beach, Alta.
- Bernard Rosier of Calgary
- Eileen Balaban of Yellowhead County, Alta.
- Dyllan Dokken of St. Albert, Alta.
- June Johnson of Calgary
- Paul Kenway of Lethbridge
- Shelly Briggeman of Edmonton
Officials said it was a great experience to have winners of the $5 BIG SPIN and $10 BIGGER SPIN lottery tickets come into the St. Albert, Alta. prize office to have their turn on the big wheel.
"It was tremendous to see a number of Albertans have a chance to claim their THE BIG SPIN and THE BIGGER SPIN prizes this past week as AGLC gets back to regular gaming activities," said AGLC vice-president Steve Lautischer in a statement.
WCLC said that while Balaban and Rosier both won $500,000 on their spins, the biggest winner was Kenway, who took home $1 million.