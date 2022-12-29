7-Eleven opens restaurant in Calgary serving beer, wine and pizza

Calgarians looking to sit down and enjoy the fine dining inside a 7-Eleven store can now do so as the company opened the service at a southeast location.

7-Eleven Canada says it has expanded its licensed restaurant program in Alberta with a new location at 3455 Douglasdale Blvd. S.E.

With the addition of the service, customers can now enjoy a variety of offerings including chicken wings, chicken strips, sandwiches, potato wedges, taquitos as well as the store's signature Big Bite hot dogs. Officials say the store will also offer pizza, "hot from the oven in minutes."

7-Eleven says customers can enjoy chilled beer, local craft products as well as a variety of wines and coolers with their meals.

"We're thrilled to bring our licensed restaurant format to Calgary to help our patrons in their busy lives," said Marc Goodman, vice-president and general manager of 7-Eleven Canada in a statement.

"Fresh and prepared foods and beverages are an important part of our business strategy and we're proud to make investments that create new jobs and contribute to the economy."

All staff members assigned to serve alcohol at the location are trained and will abide by the company's age-restriction policy and controls.

The Calgary location will operate dine-in and take-out service between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

This is the ninth store offering the service in Alberta.