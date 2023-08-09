7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust, ALERT says

Seven people face charged in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) says it began an investigation, called Project Carlos, last year.

The operation already resulted in the seizure of $4.5 million in drugs and $1 million in cash, but police have now made a series of arrests in the investigation.

"A major source of drugs into Calgary was effectively dismantled and these arrests demonstrate our commitment to public safety," said Acting Staff Sgt. Damien Pearson in a statement.

Authorities say the suspects face a total of 33 charges and are expected in court on Aug. 9:

Minh Hoang Nguyen, 43-year-old from Calgary;

Joseph Nguyen, 29-year-old from Calgary;

Hai Nguyen, 40-year-old from Calgary;

Kim Lim, 37-year-old from Calgary;

Courtney Dennis, 55-year-old from Calgary;

Derek Wong, 28-year-old from Calgary; and

Marcos Tello, 28-year-old from Calgary.

The arrests were made between July 31 and Aug. 3, following the previously-announced drug and cash seizures last year.