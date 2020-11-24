CALGARY -- Eight members of the University of Calgary women's basketball have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

AHS announced 1,115 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province, including eight on the basketball team, with all the cases still active.

“This infection can be deadly even for younger adults,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a Tuesday press briefing where new restrictions were announced by the province, “and underscores the importance of the measures announced today.”

The basketball team was one of nine new outbreaks announced in the Calgary Zone by Hinshaw.

The others included:

* Bethany Riverview long term care facility, with four cases, all active;

* Generations Calgary long term care facility, with four cases, all active;

* Chartwell Harbour Retirement Home, with four cases all active;

* Clifton Manor supportive living/home living site, with 11 cases, all active;

* Luxstone Manor supportive living/home living site, with two cases, all active;

* Monterey Seniors Village supportive living/home living site, with two cases, all active;

* Little Worlds Learning Centre, with six cases, all recovered;

* Newport Harbour Care Centre long term care facility, two cases, both active

The new cases brought the total of active cases in the province to 13, 349, up 183 over Monday.

There were 16 deaths in the last 24 hours reported, with none in the Calgary Zone.

Of the 1,15 new cases announced Tuesday, 426 were in the Calgary Zone, 541 in the Edmonton Zone, 65 in the Central Zone, 31 in the South Zone, and 79 in the North Zone.