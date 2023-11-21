CALGARY
    • 9 Calgary spots make list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2023

    Bridgette Bar, as seen in an undated Facebook photo. (Facebook/Bridgette Bar) Bridgette Bar, as seen in an undated Facebook photo. (Facebook/Bridgette Bar)

    Nine Calgary eateries are among those featured on a new list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2023.

    The list from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable, released on Tuesday, draws upon the data from more than 1.1 million dining metrics and user reviews from across Canada between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023.

    OpenTable says the list uncovers some of the most in-demand restaurants across the nation.

    "Our 2023 data not only shows that diners are talking about culinary experiences within restaurant reviews, but their appetite has grown for them," said Steve Sintra, OpenTable spokesperson, in a news release.

    "Our data also shows that diners are eager to celebrate special occasions at restaurants, as evidenced by Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day this year. We anticipate that the same will be true for this holiday season, with diners showing up in full force."

    Calgary's top restaurants, according to OpenTable, include:

    Alberta has 19 total eateries that are featured, including one in Canmore (Änkôr), one in Lake Louise (Fairview bar and restaurant) and four in Banff:

    Ontario has 41 restaurants on the list, British Columbia has 20, Quebec has 16, Nova Scotia has three and Newfoundland and Labrador has one.

    In addition to identifying the most popular spots for Canadians to feast, OpenTable also looked at the dining habits of Canadians.  

    According to the company, Canadians are becoming more interested in mocktails.

    OpenTable noted "non-alcoholic" and "mocktail" were trending keywords in diner reviews, with a 73 per cent and 61 per cent year-over-year increase respectively.

    In addition, OpenTable saw an increase in diner reviews that included the keywords "family style," "good vibes" and "family-friendly" which saw year-over-year increases of 28 per cent, 24 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

    To view the complete list of OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2023, you can visit OpenTable's website.

