A fair weekend for Calgary; next week is wintry
As we pull up to the end of the week, we remain on the precipice of a rather significant shift – yesterday, Ian White said on CTV News at Five that we were set to pay our dues. He's very correct.
Wind warnings are in place for southwestern Alberta due to downslope wind gusts (Waterton Park Gate has gusts on their hourly report in the high 80s near midnight). This warm, west wind plays driver once again for a temperature shift in the local forecast, as Calgary faces gusts in the 40s today and tomorrow to help out.
Sunday, those gusts could reach the 50s, but thereafter will turn from the north and open us up to early-morning snow beginning Monday. The snowfall total range across modeling platforms is lingering between 12 and 20 centimetres, but, because it's coming straight from the north, there is potential for this wave to enhance due to upslope flow; the precipitation climbs higher and higher off of the foothills, and totals enhance as the airmass cools.
Enjoy the weekend – it’s cooler from here!
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Friday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 3 C
- Evening: clear, low -6 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: clear, low -5 C
Sunday
- Cloudy
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: snow showers, low -3 C
Monday
- Snow
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Evening: snow, low -15 C
Tuesday
- Flurries
- Daytime high: -15 C
- Evening: snow showers, low -22 C
Roy snapped this pic yesterday morning at sunrise southwest of Calgary:
Viewer Roy captured Thursday's sunrise in southwest Calgary.
