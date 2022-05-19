'A fine leader:' Reaction to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney resigning after UCP review
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday he is stepping down as leader of the United Conservative Party after the party announced he had won a leadership review with just 51.4 per cent of votes. Here is some of the political reaction:
"He was a fine leader. He worked so hard for this province, uniting us Conservatives together back in 2016 and his heart was in this province. And now he's gone. He's going to do wonderful things with his life and his career, but it's a loss to our party." — Janis Nett, secretary of the United Conservative Party
"There are obviously many things about which we don’t agree, but that doesn’t negate the time and sacrifice that goes into taking on the role of Premier. The work is never easy. The days are long and often difficult, as I’m sure today is. I wish Jason the best." — Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley
"I respect Jason's decision. It's going to be tough going forward for a little bit ... but we need to unite as a party and we need to find a leader who can do that, because right now we are divided." — Conrad van Hierden, constituency association president for Livingstone-Macleod
“No one understands political traditions and conventions more than Jason Kenney and I want to thank him for his decent and honourable concession.” — UCP MLA Brian Jean
"Thank you @jkenney for all your contributions. Through the challenges of the past two years and decades of public service, you’ve been a voice for Alberta and Albertans, and I wish you all the best in the years ahead." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
"Thank you to my friend Premier @jkenney for everything you have done to unite Alberta conservative voters into a new party, defeat a destructive NDP government and lead Alberta through a very challenging time." — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe
"@jkenney my friend, the people of this province owe you a debt of gratitude. You took a province economically ravaged by the NDP & turned it into a thriving place to live and work again. B/c of you less kids will leave our home for jobs somewhere else. I’m so proud of you." — Former federal Progressive Conservative leader Rona Ambrose
"@jkenney has dedicated his career to serving the people of his province and country. Proud to call him a friend and colleague. Wishing him all the best in his next endeavours." — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson
"Sad tonite to see @jkenney step down. Under his leadership, Alta found a way thru dark times and is now better positioned to thrive than any other prov. Thx for your work PJK. You always tried to do the right thing not just the popular one. Canada is a better country bc of it." — former B.C. premier Christy Clark
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.
