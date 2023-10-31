A messy weather mix to start November in Calgary

The spooky weather held off for Halloween, but several low-pressure systems brewing over the Pacific Ocean could bring a dose of freezing rain and snow back into the forecast come late Thursday.

The first day of November is shaping up to be a buffer day, both temperature and condition-wise.

We’ll start off the morning at -5 C but some northwesterly winds could make it feel more like -8 C when you’re heading out the door.

Calgary weather day planner for Nov. 1, 2023

The temperature will climb to a high of 5 C at around 3 p.m., but some chilly winds will be persistent out of the northwest at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Thursday will start off calm, but low pressure will work its way into the Calgary region at around 4 p.m.

With temperatures fluctuating above and below freezing, the incoming precipitation could result in a mix of freezing rain and snow, which could make for a messy commute home in Calgary and to the south along Highway 2.

Five-day forecast for Calgary, Nov. 1-5.

A reprieve comes shortly after with Friday and Saturday both shaping up to be mild and stable.

Those would be good days to pack up the Halloween decorations if you haven’t already as cooling temperatures paired with more wet weather is expected on Sunday.

Looks like Benjamin Franklin was prepared for trick-or-treating, sporting a cozy-looking Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups costume. Our four-legged friends may need to continue to be bundled up for the beginning of November.

Benjamin Franklin sporting a Reese's Peanut Butter Cups costume.