‘A new home’: Ukrainians in Lethbridge prepare for first Orthodox Christmas in Canada

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

It's the first time Alla Panchenko and Veronica Mykoliachuk will be celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Canada.

The two, along with their families, are now living in Lethbridge after fleeing Ukraine last summer.

“It's our first Christmas in Canada,” Mykoliachuk said. “We left our relatives, our parents, our brothers, (and) sisters. Every day we know bad news from Ukraine, horrible news and we understand that we are lucky.”

With the Christmas tree set up as a reminder of the joyous holiday, the pair say the journey hasn't been easy.

PRESERVING HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

After leaving everything in Ukraine and arriving in Lethbridge, both families have had to start over.

But the one thing that hasn't changed is their Christmas traditions.

“We prepare many foods, many dishes,” Mykoliachuk said. “We have fancy Christmas table, with many, many dishes, up to 12 at a time.”

Mykoliachuk, who fled with husband and children, arrived in Lethbridge in June, while Panchenko, her husband and kids came to Lethbridge in August.

Both families received help from the Lethbridge Rotary Club. The club was able to raise about $50,000 to help support Ukrainians arriving in the city.

“Our job is to provide that support after they meet with Lethbridge Family Services because they get kind of the basics with AHS (Alberta Health Services) and some of the things are coordinated by them,” said Todd Brown, director of community services with the Lethbridge Rotary Club.

So far, about 200 Ukrainians have arrived in Lethbridge, with the club helping 18 families.

NEW YEARS PARTY

Brown says as a way to build relationships with other Ukrainians in the community, the club hosted a New Year’s party – just one of many events the club has put on for those new to the city.

“When we settle them here it feels like, sometimes it's a lot of work and sometimes it's a lot of coordinating, but when you're in the middle of it, it's emotional because you really feel like you're helping people,” Brown said.

Both Panchenko and Mykoliachuk say the help they received from the community has been unbelievable and they hope to return the favour in the near future.

“I’ve never met such wonderful, amazing, incredible people who just want to share and to make, for us, a new home,” Mykoliachuk said.

More than 18,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Alberta since the start of the war in late February 2022.