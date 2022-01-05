A warm-up for the weekend in Calgary

The best thing about this forecast is it's continuing on an upward trajectory. Mostly.

Arctic air still has its hold over us and likely will into tomorrow, too – Thursday will mark the beginning of the end for extreme cold along the southern edges of the province, with the removal of a few warnings possible there, and many more slated to depart Friday.

Flurry potential is still there and has a small chance of running into this evening. The cool temperatures we’re experiencing will translate to "a centimetre of snow" at times, but it’s the really, really fluffy stuff. Easy to shovel.

Through the weekend, the warm-up continues – our upper air will pull the jet north of us, acting as a curtain against the cold. This leads to a few days with melting weather (!) next week. Our low temperatures through this period are likely to hit the freezing mark, which means that morning road conditions especially will be downright icy.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -25 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -30 C

Thursday

Cloudy, chance of aft. flurries

Daytime high: -25 C

Evening: some cloudy, low -28 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -19 C

Evening: clearing, low -24 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -18 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -21 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high -8 C

Evening: clear, low -10

