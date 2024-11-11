CALGARY
Calgary

    • Above-normal daytime highs chase chilly mornings for a little longer

    It was a warm one for Remembrance Day—even in the morning.

    We will hold on to above-normal daytime highs for a few more days, but the mornings will be chilly.

    Here is a look at Tuesday:

    The week should bring quiet weather—other than it being gusty at times.

    By Friday, we will lose those winds out of the west, so the daytime highs will be back to normal.

