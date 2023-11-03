Above normal temperatures to continue for Calgary

The clouds will roll in for Saturday giving us cloudy skies for the first day of the weekend.

We also have a decent chance of a few showers throughout the day. Because of the clouds, our temperature won’t be as high as Friday. Expect a high of 8 C.

Calgary weather day planner for Nov. 4, 2023.

Make sure to set your clocks back an hour before you head to bed on Saturday night and enjoy the extra hour of sleep on Sunday.

The sun will be back on Sunday, and that will help the temperatures climb back into the double digits.

Early next week won’t be quite as warm as Sunday, but temperatures should be at or above normal through the next work week. The usual temperature for this time of year is 5 C.

Calgary five-day forecast Nov. 4-8.

Graham Bond took this shot along the banks of the Elbow River in Griffith Woods. Thanks, Graham.

Also, nice to know we have mild weather this weekend to enjoy some walks and other outdoor adventures.

Speaking of adventures, some ski hills are now open in Alberta. Whether you are skiing or enjoying some time at a dog park, send your pics to CalgaryWeatherPics@bellmedia.ca.

Also, special thanks to Sibylla Kiddle School for hanging out with Gina Martin, our weather specialist, and me this week for a weather lesson.

Sibylla Kiddle School took in a weather lesson with CTV News Calgary's Danielle Savoni and Gina Martin.