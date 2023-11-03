Lake Louise, Mt. Norquay kick off Banff ski season

Ski season gets underway Friday, when Lake Louise Ski Resort and Mt. Norquay both open for the 2023-24 ski season.

For Lake Louise, it's a week earlier than originally planned, but early snow and good results from the resort’s snowmaking team made it possible to move up opening day.

Nakiska isn't far behind, either. It will kick off the season Saturday and Sunday.

Marmot Basin is slated for a Nov. 9 opening, WinSport has pencilled in Nov. 24 and Castle Mountain Resort is scheduled for a Dec. 1 opening.

B.C. resorts launch their ski seasons a few weeks after Alberta resorts, with Fernie and Revelstoke both scheduled for Dec. 1.

Kicking Horse and Panorama Resort are scheduled to open Dec. 8, with Kimberly Alpine Resort set for Dec. 15.

Lake Louise Ski Resort Opening Day: Friday, Nov. 3

On its website, the resort says, "Adding to our early opening excitement is fresh snow in the forecast, plus free t-shirts for the first 200 skiers or riders on the lift!"

Banff Mt. Norquay Opening Day: Friday, Nov. 3

During the last week, Mt. Norquay received 35 centimetres of new snow and has enjoyed perfect temperatures for its snowmaking team, according to its website The Cascade Chair and Sundance Learning Area will be open along with a small terrain park. Rentals and lessons will also be available.

There's a free shuttle service from the Town of Banff with new bus additions with enhanced capabilities.

Mt. Norquay is located six kilometres from the town of Banff and 120 kilometres from Calgary.

Nakiska Ski Area Opening Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Nakiska is the closest ski area to the Calgary area and is taking advantage of cooler-than-average temperatures to open for the season Saturday and Sunday.

"Canadians love skiing", says Powder Matt Mosteller on the resort's website, "it is so good for you, getting outside and in the mountains, and is one of the few sports that people of all abilities can do at the same time and entire families can enjoy this sport together, getting everyone active and engaged in lifetime tradition."

For more information, visit www.skiNakiska.com

Marmot Basin Targeted Opening Date: Nov. 9

Marmot has added a new Knob Quad chair which they say is faster and longer and gives skiers easier access to the Marmot Cirque, the newest ski terrain which opened in March 2022, according to its website.

WinSport Tentative Opening Date: Nov. 24

WinSport communications director Dale Oviatt said the facility has extended its hours on Mondays from last year, opening at 11 a.m. rather than the 4 p.m. opening last year.

In February, he added, WinSport is once again hosting the Snow Rodeo with World Cup snowboard slopestyle and halfpipe and World Cup skiing halfpipe events.

Castle Mountain Resort

Tentatively scheduled to open Dec. 1

Snowmaking is underway, and the resort is currently closed to all traffic, according to its website.

Fernie Alpine Resort

"As long as conditions allow, our winter opening day will be December 2! We can't wait!” the resort said.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Opening Day Dec. 2

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Opening Day: Dec. 8

Panorama Mountain Resort

Opening day: Dec. 8

Kimberly Alpine Resort