Acclaimed production of Jesus Christ Superstar coming to Calgary

Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the Jube.

The iconic musical, which debuted 50 years ago, will be presented in Calgary Nov.1 to 6 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The musical is set during the final weeks of the life of Jesus, as seen through the eyes of Judas. It includes a number of iconic rock anthems, composed by the legendary Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, including "I Don't Know How to Love Him", "Gethsemane" and "Superstar."

Regent Park's Open Air Theatre production of Superstar won the 2017 Olivier (the London equivalent of the Tony) for Best Musical Revival, before moving to 2019 production at the Barbican and then a return 2020 run at Regent Park's Open Air Theatre in the summer of 2020, where it was presented as a concert version.

Tickets for the Calgary run go on sale to the general public Sept. 12 and are available at ticketmaster.ca.