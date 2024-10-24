Accused Calgary rapist and kidnapper fires his lawyer again

Richard Robert Mantha, accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting several women at a rural property east of Calgary, has fired his legal counsel again.

Alberta Justice confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday that Mantha, 60, fired his previous lawyer, forcing an adjournment of the court proceedings.

Officials say Mantha is in discussions with his new counsel, Justin Dean.

Mantha faces 20 charges that include kidnapping, threats causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance on the women, most of whom worked in Calgary's sex trade.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial, which would be conducted mainly in French at Mantha's request, began in January but was swiftly delayed after his lawyer first attempted to divide it into seven separate trials, to deal with each complaint against him individually.

Later that same month, Mantha fired his lawyers, Kim Arial and Andre Ouellette, saying he'd lost confidence with them.

Richard Robert Mantha is charged in connection with an incident where sex trade workers were allegedly drugged, kidnapped and assaulted. (Supplied)

The trial resumed on March 1 with another Legal Aid lawyer taking over, but Mantha then suffered a stroke, and the case was adjourned until Sept. 26 so a forensic assessment could be completed.

That report found Mantha was fit to stand trial, despite him having difficulty speaking.

During those proceedings, his lawyer, Marc Crerar, said there were "serious concerns" with his client's ability to communicate with him and testify in his own defence.

With Crerar now released from the case, the proceedings have been put over until Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Prosecutors are still pushing for the trial to resume in November.