CALGARY - Four Albertans are now facing charges after a sit-in protest at a southern Alberta turkey farm last month.

RCMP said dozens of people unlawfully gained access to a rural property near Fort Macleod on Sept. 2 to protest the alleged inhumane treatment of the birds.

Some protested outside the turkey barn, while others locked themselves inside.

Police were called shortly after 7 a.m. and said the situation resolved peacefully with the property owner and the protesters.

The protesters agreed to end their sit-in on three demands: the media be allowed to film inside the turkey pens, that some turkeys were set free (five were handed over to a sanctuary), and that no criminal charges be filed against them.

Maxwell Ming Mah, 46, of Edmonton, Claire Buchanan, 28, of Calgary, Kennadi Rae Herbert, 24, of Pincher Creek, and a 16-year-old girl from Calgary have each been charged with one court of break and enter to commit mischief.

The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All four have been released. The adults are set to appear in court on Nov. 27, while the 16-year-old will appear in court on Nov. 15.