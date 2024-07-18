It's a whole new way of exploring the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

This weekend will feature Locked Zoo: Jumbled Jungles – an adults-only escape-room concept.

"We've discovered a whole new group of people who perhaps have not adventured to the zoo before," said Gillian Cardwell, special experiences manager.

The concept has proven so popular that the zoo is sharing it with others across Canada and the United States.

"We're just trying to boost the messaging about conservation and the work we do, so all the better to share it with our other brother and sister organizations," Cardwell said.

Locked Zoo is Saturday, July 20. Tickets are $50 each plus GST.