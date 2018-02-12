Police continue to investigate the death of Adrienne McColl, who disappeared on Valentine’s Day almost 16 years ago, and say advances in technology are helping them move the case forward.

McColl, 21, was last seen alive around February 14, 2002 and her body was found by a rancher in a field near Nanton a few days later.

Investigators say new technologies have allowed them to gather additional information from the evidence that was collected years ago.

Police have been following up on old and new tips and say they are confident that they are closer than ever to apprehending the person responsible for McColl’s death.

McColl’s boyfriend, Stephane Parent, was a person of interest in the case but there was never enough evidence to charge him.

Police say someone knows how McColl died and that the information is key to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the murder of Adrienne McColl is asked to contact the RCMP, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).