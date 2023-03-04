After 4 months of treatment, CTV anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw spreads the message about colorectal cancer awareness

When CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw got her cancer diagnosis, her first impulse was to keep it a secret.

Then Kirstie Alley, a Hollywood icon, died and Laidlaw, a beloved figure in Calgary's media landscape, started to feel differently.

"I was angry," she said Friday, in an interview with CTV's Jordan Kanygin. "I was upset about that, another person that we all recognized lost to this disease – and I thought, I could maybe do some good here."

That's when Laidlaw decided to announce on a newscast that she had cancer and would be taking a temporary leave from anchoring the newscast to receive treatment.

"Ultimately, I was open [about my diagnosis] because - and I am open today – because I just want to save lives," she said Friday. "That's really my only goal.

"I don't want anyone else to be in the situation that I'm in."

That was 17 weeks ago. Friday, Laidlaw Zoomed in to the station to announce that she was doing pretty good, all things considered, and to highlight the fact that March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The disease afflicts 25,000 Canadians a year and kills just under 10,000, according to Laidlaw.

"March is Colorectal Awareness Month across Canada and dressing blue is the colour – that's the theme today, so hashtag dressing blue, take a picture of yourself wearing blue," Laidlaw said.

PREVENTION

Laidlaw also offered some preventative tips people can take.

"Pay attention to what your body is saying to you," she said. "Do you have changes to your bowel habits?

"If you have discomfort or pain in that area in those activities of your body, I want you to pay attention to that," she said.

She recommended getting a physical, and doing a FIT test, the fecal test that checks for blood in your stool.

If that comes back positive, go for a colonoscopy. Learning your family history is another recommendation.

'I'M DOING OK'

As for her own health?

"I'm 17 weeks post-treatment, I had a little bit of a setback last month – radiation burned the inside of my stomach and that's pretty uncomfortable.

"But I'm doing OK," she added. "Today's a good day. And it's been a good week so far."

As for when she might be back doing the news?

"Jordan I can't wait to get back to work and be with you all," she said.

"In the meantime, this is really an important focus for me as I try to get better."

For more information, go to colorectalcancercanada.com