Afternoon Halloween flurries expected, full blown snow Tuesday
Let's start with some good-news-bad-news for your Halloween and trick-or-treating forecast.
The good news: the chance of flurries during your trick or treating is down quite a bit.
The bad news: …because it'll likely happen by the early afternoon. Up to a centimetre is possible, though a rarity among forecast outputs. Our best odds are a skiff.
Which brings us beyond… Tuesday, the first day of November, will offer the grace of a decent commute to work for drivers, but that’s where the line will be drawn; by the drive home, up to five centimetres will have fallen, capping at up to 10 centimetres by the end of the system Wednesday.
This is part of a large Alberta Clipper, the benefit of which is knowing there will be an endpoint. Still, the snow curling through and the effect of the Clipper on our temperatures will be noteworthy and sustainable. At least it held out until after Halloween.
A chillier week lies ahead following the snow, with Wednesday and Thursday in a slow recovery move ahead of a west-wind sort of Friday; that won't be enough to melt our new layer, however.
YOUR SOMEWHAT SPOOKY FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Monday
- Partly cloudy, early afternoon flurries
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C
Tuesday
- Snow, 5-10 cm
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: snow, low -3 C
Wednesday
- Snow
- Daytime high: -3 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -8 C
Thursday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of flurries, low -1 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: cloudy, low -3 C
Our pic of the day today is from Patty of yesterday's magnificent sunrise.
Southern Alberta sunrise on Oct. 30 courtesy viewer Patty.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Afternoon Halloween flurries expected, full blown snow Tuesday
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation for education workers today
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
WATCH LIVE | Testimony of former Ottawa police chief Sloly continues at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly is continuing his testimony this morning at the public inquiry investigating Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests last winter.
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Survey suggests 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals to cut down on food costs
The majority of respondents in a Canada-wide survey released Monday said they are using coupons or hunting for sales to cope with increasing food costs. Nearly 20 per cent were also reducing meal sizes or skipping meals altogether in order to save money.
Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water
A massive barrage of Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.
What does Russia's withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?
Russia's decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked 'grave concerns' over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis.
Edmonton
-
Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store
A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.
-
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.
Vancouver
-
Doug McCallum must now pay his own legal bills, Surrey’s incoming mayor says
On the eve of Doug McCallum’s public mischief trial, Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke said her predecessor is now on the hook to pay the high-priced lawyer he’s hired to defend himself in court.
-
1 dead after Maple Ridge crash
The coroner is on scene and four people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Sunday.
-
'He's never done anything like this before': Family offers reward in search for missing Burnaby man
The family of a missing Burnaby man is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
-
Missing American boy found safe in Moncton, 2 people arrested: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a missing boy from Miami, Fla., has been found safe in Moncton.
Vancouver Island
-
Salmon returning to Vancouver Island streams with rain
After a late start to Vancouver Island's rainy fall season this year, water levels in local rivers have started to rise, increasing space for spawning salmon.
-
As he prepares to pass the torch, John Horgan weighs in on Island issues and his own future plans
As John Horgan prepares to make way for B.C.'s next premier David Eby on Nov. 18, the current premier says he’s not sure yet if he’ll stay on as Langford’s MLA until the next election two years from now.
-
Down Syndrome Week, and a message on the importance of seeing the ability, not the disability
Miranda Yates and Robbie Page are two shining examples of the importance of seeing the ability, rather than the disability, when it comes to Down syndrome. That's a message emphasized by the Greater Victoria Down Syndrome Society as it marks Canadian Down Syndrome Week.
Toronto
-
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation for education workers today
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
-
Why are Ontario education workers preparing to strike?
Ontario is set to table legislation on Monday that will prevent education workers from striking at the end of the week, but their union says it’s ready to push back.
-
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
Montreal
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
-
Price of 2,000 SAQ products to change for the third time this year
The Societe des alcools du Quebec (SAQ) announced on Monday that it will be making price adjustments on nearly 2,000 of its products next Sunday.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Testimony of former Ottawa police chief Sloly continues at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly is continuing his testimony this morning at the public inquiry investigating Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests last winter.
-
NEW
NEW | Ottawa police investigating death of elderly woman
Ottawa police say two people are in custody after the death of an elderly woman in the city’s east end on Monday.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation for education workers today
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
-
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?
-
Suspicious person investigation ongoing in Waterloo Park
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of an unknown male approaching a female and soliciting sexual services from her.
Saskatoon
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
U of S Huskies quarterback sets all-time passing record
University of Saskatchewan Huskies quarterback Mason Nyhus had a record setting day at the team’s regular season closer against the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday.
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
-
Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave
Shanghai's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus.
Winnipeg
-
Monday morning fire causing road closures, poor visibility on Disraeli Freeway
A fire is causing lane closures and poor visibility on the Disraeli Freeway near downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning.
-
Man charged in fatal stabbing in Manitoba community
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Powerview-Pine Falls on Sunday.
-
Halloween spending surges despite inflation increasing prices
Halloween is here, with the real scare being the rising inflation making costumes, candy and decorations all the more expensive this year.
Regina
-
Survey suggests 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals to cut down on food costs
Laurie O'Connor says more people in Saskatoon are struggling to get food for themselves and their families as prices in grocery stores rise out of reach.
-
'I felt like the organization moved on from me': Fajardo bids potential farewell to Ridernation
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Cody Fajardo, addressed the media on Sunday as the team cleaned out their stalls to finish off the 2022 season.
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.