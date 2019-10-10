CALGARY ­- A Calgary-based company has pleaded guilty to failing to report a January 2017 ammonia release at its wholesale fertilizer manufacturing facility southeast of Calgary in a timely manner.

Agrium Inc. has been fined $28,750 under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act in connection with the release of anhydrous ammonia at the Carseland Nitrogen Operations on January 30, 2017.

The ammonia release was not reported to Alberta's ministry of environment and parks until February 27, 2017, four weeks following the release.

According to Agrium officials, the ammonia release occurred when a pressure release valve was inadvertently jarred to the open position.

The facility is situated approximately 20 kilometres east of Calgary's southernmost limit.