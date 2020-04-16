CALGARY -- A northwest Calgary restaurant has been ordered to stop offering dine-in service after health inspectors found customers seated at the bar being served alcohol.

Van Gogh Grill and Bar, located in the 11000 block of Valley Ridge Drive N.W., was ordered Wednesday by Alberta Health Services to stop offering dine-in service, which is prohibited by a public health order.

"Customers were served alcohol at the bar in the dining room. The continued operation of the dining room permits activity that could transmit COVID-19," read an AHS report.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, prohibited dine-in services at all restaurants on March 27.

Restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, food courts and other food-service facilities are allowed to continue operation as long as they provide take-out, drive-thru or food delivery service only.

Earlier this week, Roadking Wok N Grill, on Barlow Trail S.E., was issued a similar order by AHS after health inspectors say it was providing dine-in service to customers on April 13.

AHS also ordered an Airdrie gym to close after it was found to be open to the public last week.

And in Edmonton, a Jollibee restaurant was ordered to close to due to issues around a lack of social distancing.

AHS says 8,541 COVID-19-related complaints have come in from Albertans between April 1 and 14th with 5,631 of those being passed on through the online portal.