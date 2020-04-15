CALGARY -- Another Calgary business, along with a gym in the city of Airdrie, have been found to have broken the province's rules over COVID-19.

Roadking Wok N Grill, on Barlow Trail S.E., was issued an order by Alberta Health Services (AHS) after health inspectors say it was providing dine-in service to customers on April 13. Such service was prohibited by an order made Alberta's chief medical officer of health (CMOH) in response to the pandemic.

"The operator was providing dine-in food service to the public," the order reads. "Multiple booths had customers seated. The continued operation of the dining room permits activity that could transmit COVID-19."

Dr. Deena Hinshaw prohibited all dine-in services at all Alberta restaurants on March 27. Restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, food courts and other food-service facilities are allowed to continue operation as they as they provide take-out, drive-thru or food delivery service only.

As a result, the restaurant was ordered to immediately cease all dine-in service for customers until such time the health enforcement order was rescinded.

Airdrie gym blocked its windows, officials say

AHS also ordered an Airdrie gym to close after it was found to be open to the public last week.

Health inspectors attended Anytime Fitness, located at 122-85 Railway Ave. S.W., on April 8 and discovered it was operating in violation of three CMOH orders.

Furthermore, officials also said the business owners had intentionally tried to conceal the fact they were in operation.

"Windows of the above noted premises have been covered to conceal activities inside the premises," the order states.

The owner of the business was ordered to cease all operation until the CMOH orders have been lifted.

More than 8,500 complaints to AHS

AHS says 8,541 COVID-19-related complaints have come in from Albertans between April 1 and 14th with 5,631 of those being passed on through the online portal.

"The complaints range from a business or public place not following restrictions to individuals not following self-isolation restrictions. Since April 1 there have been 536 requests from the portal related to self-isolation," officials wrote in a statement.

There have been 14 health enforcement orders issued by AHS as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.