AHS upping COVID-19 vaccine supply after reports of shortages

After receiving reports of COVID-19 vaccine shortages in pharmacies across the province, Alberta announced it was bumping up its vaccine distribution Friday.

An AHS spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that starting Monday, individual pharmacies will receive 350 vaccines a week, up from 100 each pharmacy received during the first week of availability of the latest vaccine.

Thursday, CTV News reported waiting lists for vaccinations at places such as Cambrian Pharmacy in northwest Calgary due to the acute shortfall.

“In my situation, I have at least 200 people on my waitlist for the COVID shot,” said pharmacy manager Mathieu Giroux.

“Luckily we were able to stock order in early October two weeks ahead of the actual start, but it’s still not enough. Other pharmacies went short right away and they’re not able to order more until the following week.”

AHS said that it had received a new shipment of vaccines, allowing it to expand its weekly allotment.

"This increase will help ensure that pharmacies have more doses on hand to administer and will allow for an increase in appointment availability at pharmacies across the province," it said.

With files from Mark Villani