AHS warns of whooping cough outbreak in southern Alberta
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says 16 people are sick with pertussis – better known as whooping cough – in several southern Alberta communities.
The agency says, as of Thursday, three of those patients are in hospital.
The areas impacted by the outbreak include Lethbridge County, Coaldale, Taber, Vauxhall, Grassy Lake and Bow Island.
Whooping cough is a bacterial infection with symptoms very similar to a cold or flu – runny nose, sneezing, fever and a mild cough – but the cough becomes much more severe as the illness progresses.
It gets its name from coughing spells in youngsters who make a 'whooping' sound when inhaling.
AHS says young children are at the greatest risk and complications from whooping cough include pneumonia, convulsions, brain damage and even death.
Routine vaccinations for children provide protection against pertussis, and cases are usually treated with antibiotics.
Further information can be found online.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold weekend for Calgary following flurry-filled Friday morning
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WHO emergency declaration call based on virus spread and variants, Dr. Bogoch explains
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide Friday, whether the COVID-19 pandemic still qualifies for an international emergency declaration title— a decision that will involve factoring in how the virus and its variants are impacting countries around the world, says an infectious disease expert.
Thousands of Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm
Thursday’s wet and windy storm has knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, most of which are in Nova Scotia.
Newly discovered asteroid makes one of the closest approaches of Earth
An asteroid the size of a box truck made one of the closest passes of planet Earth ever recorded.
Russian warship armed with advanced missiles sails into western Atlantic in strategic 'chess game'
In an unusual move, the Russian Defence Ministry broadcast that one of its newest warships, the Admiral Gorshkov, had tested the strike capabilities of a hypersonic Zircon missile in a virtual drill.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.
Provincial governments not jumping to act on tighter alcohol warning guidelines
Politicians in charge of provincial and territorial liquor laws aren't hurrying to adopt or promote newly updated guidelines that advise a steep drop in Canadian drinking habits.
No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Tory and Liberal MPs told
The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services.
Slow-burning, independent Canadian horror film yields international success
The immersive, slow-burn experience viewers get from 'Skinamarink' is the antithesis of seconds-long videos seen on TikTok, a platform that helped create buzz for the low-budget Canadian horror film months before its release.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9
LIVE @ 9 | Edmonton police to award $50K to innovators who can help prevent catalytic converter thefts
Edmonton Police Service is set to reveal on Friday a $50,000 solution to the city's catalytic converter theft problem.
-
Canadians worried about the state of provincial health systems: poll
A new survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians have concerns about the state of the health-care system, particularly in Atlantic provinces where hospitals have struggled to maintain emergency services for months. Leger and The Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 1,554 Canadian adults over a two-day period in January.
-
Slow-burning, independent Canadian horror film yields international success
The immersive, slow-burn experience viewers get from 'Skinamarink' is the antithesis of seconds-long videos seen on TikTok, a platform that helped create buzz for the low-budget Canadian horror film months before its release.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver draw will determine who gets to pay six figures for a bottle of Scotch
A draw will be held at the BC Liquor Store at Cambie Street and 39th Avenue in Vancouver Friday to determine who will win the opportunity to pay $110,000 for a bottle of Scotch whisky.
-
VPD Const. Nicole Chan was released from hospital hours before suicide, inquest hears
A coroner's inquest into Nicole Chan's death heard testimony Thursday about the Vancouver police officer's visit to the hospital just hours before she took her own life in 2019.
-
'She was a nightmare': Parent, former staff member speak out on ex-principal accused of stealing $170K from East Van school
More people are coming forward after the Vancouver School Board filed a lawsuit against former principal Tricia Low, also known as Tricia Rooney.
Atlantic
-
Thousands of Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm
Thursday’s wet and windy storm has knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, most of which are in Nova Scotia.
-
Yarmouth man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a Yarmouth, N.S., area man.
-
Fourth person arrested in connection with murder of Saint John man
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a fourth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man last summer.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich massage therapist banned for 25 years for secretly recording patients
A Saanich, B.C., massage therapist has been banned from practising for 25 years after he secretly recorded video of female patients undressing before their appointments.
-
Curtailed Port Alberni sawmill will not reopen as is; owner announces working group
A Vancouver Island sawmill where work has been curtailed since last October will not be reopening in its current configuration, its owner announced Thursday.
-
University of Victoria to redevelop Ian Stewart Complex into housing
The University of Victoria plans to build a mixed-use housing and commercial development on the site of its aging Ian Stewart Complex.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario's indoor mask recommendation absent from Sylvia Jones’ legislature talking points, documents show
Ontario’s November indoor masking recommendation was not considered a “key message” for the health minister when speaking in the legislature at the time, documents show.
-
Exclusive club in Toronto fined $35K for telling man with autism he required supervision at all times
The family of a prominent Toronto artist with autism is speaking out after one of the city’s oldest private clubs demanded he be supervised at all times while using the facilities – a decision that prompted the artist to file a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
-
Toronto's Winterlicious returns, adding more vegetarian and vegan options
Toronto’s Winterlicious is back after a two-year hiatus, returning with a range of fixed-price meals at restaurants across the city, including more options of vegans and vegetarians.
Montreal
-
The housing crisis is worsening in Quebec, data confirms
Housing in Quebec is becoming increasingly expensive and increasingly difficult to find. Data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) shows the housing crisis is worsening, both in terms of rental costs and availability.
-
Quebec forms 'action group' on French language to halt 'decline'
The Francois Legault government announced the formation of an interdepartmental 'action group' on the French language to find ways to halt the 'decline' of the language in Quebec.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Even more snow, then bitter cold on the way for Montreal
While Montrealers continue to dig out after a fifth official snowstorm, even more accumulating snow is expected in the coming days.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 27-29
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of January.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating sudden death in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shut down a section of Perth Road 122 north of Stratford, Ont. as officers investigate a sudden death.
-
Two arrested after Stratford police officer dragged by stolen pickup
Two people are facing charges after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Stratford.
-
'Always say I love you': Ancaster mother on the grief of losing her teen son in a car crash
An Ancaster mom is mourning the death of her 19-year-old son who died in a Brant County crash on Jan. 21.
Saskatoon
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
Dozens of cats found in Saskatoon apartment will be euthanized
More than 70 cats found by the Saskatoon Fire Department from a single apartment will have to be put down, Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS) says.
-
'Let's get this done the right way': Saskatoon city council mulls downtown library redesign
Christina Martens-Funk has used a wheelchair for nearly 30 years, where getting around Saskatoon streets can be a chore no matter the time of year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Exclusive club in Toronto fined $35K for telling man with autism he required supervision at all times
The family of a prominent Toronto artist with autism is speaking out after one of the city’s oldest private clubs demanded he be supervised at all times while using the facilities – a decision that prompted the artist to file a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
-
No reason for alarm in Canada after cough syrup deaths in other countries: health agency
Following the deaths of more than 300 children from contaminated cough syrups in several countries, Health Canada says it's been more than a decade since similar cases were identified here.
Winnipeg
-
Winter weather causing school bus cancellations, highway closures in Manitoba
The winter weather conditions across Manitoba have caused some highway closures and school bus cancellations on Friday morning.
-
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation in a move that critics say has more to do with boosting the governing Progressive Conservatives' chances in the next election.
-
Canada’s second infant safe surrender site coming to rural Manitoba fire hall
A fire hall in a rural Manitoba community is set to become home to the country’s second safe surrender site for infants.
Regina
-
'For them to have hope': Regina's emergency shelter set to open its doors
Regina’s new emergency shelter is set to open its doors. The facility is located in the former YMCA building downtown. Already, the 40 beds are fully booked with a waiting list.
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Tory and Liberal MPs told
The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services.