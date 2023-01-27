AHS warns of whooping cough outbreak in southern Alberta

Alberta Health Services say children are most at risk of whooping cough, but protection is available through routine childhood immunizations. Alberta Health Services say children are most at risk of whooping cough, but protection is available through routine childhood immunizations.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina