Air quality statement issued for Calgary Sunday morning

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Calgary Sunday morning as wildfire smoke engulfed the city.

"Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility at times." it said.

The statement went on to add that wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations, and recommended that Calgarians take actions to reduce exposure to smoke.

That included refraining from outdoor activities. Those who must be outside are recommended to wear a "well-fitted respirator type mask, such as a NISHO certified N95 or equivalent that "does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face."

Sunday's forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of afternoon showers, with a possibility of a thunderstorm and winds gusting to 40 km/hr.