Alberta care homes hampered by issues in deadly first wave of pandemic: auditor general

A pair of reports by Alberta's auditor general provide eight recommendations to approve the care-home system in the province after reviewing the pandemic response. (file) A pair of reports by Alberta's auditor general provide eight recommendations to approve the care-home system in the province after reviewing the pandemic response. (file)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina