Alberta chief demands action after death of Indigenous man in police custody

The chief of a southern Alberta First Nation is demanding a thorough, transparent investigation into the death of an Indigenous man in police custody.

Blood Tribe Chief Roy Fox says the death of Jon Wells on Sept. 17 after a scuffle with police at a Calgary hotel has brought back memories of a public inquiry in the 1980s that “underscored the cultural gap” between his community and police.

The inquiry saw the Blood Tribe speak out against a growing number of unexplained deaths affecting Indigenous people.

“It is disheartening that we again find ourselves in a similar situation and we are addressing these issues once again,” Fox said in a recent online video statement.

“We will be filing a formal complaint against the three officers involved in Mr. Wells's death and will demand a thorough and transparent investigation.”

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, is investigating the death. The police watchdog has said officers were called to a disturbance at the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre.

Wells appeared dazed when he was told to leave by an officer. The agency said he raised his hands and started to walk out, telling police, “I don’t want to die.”

He was tackled to the ground after he resisted an officer trying to grab him, and was then punched in the head, restrained and sedated, ASIRT said.

He was found to be unresponsive by emergency crews and was declared dead a short while later.

“At no point during the interaction had the male been identified, nor was he ever told he was being detained or under arrest,” ASIRT said last week.

A police spokeswoman has said the three officers involved were placed on a standard 30-day leave.

Fox said the Blood Tribe has connected with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and the chair of Calgary’s police commission and that both have shared concerns about the death.

He said he's hopeful similar deaths won’t happen in the future.

“Hopefully … other incidents throughout Canada will lessen when it comes to the pain and death that our people suffer at the hands of authority,” said Fox.

“They are supposed to protect us.”

Speaking on her regular call-in radio show, Premier Danielle Smith said her government is working on setting up a phone call with the chief of the Assembly of First Nations, who has shown concern about how many Indigenous people have died in police custody.

There have been five such cases in Alberta in recent years, the premier said Saturday.

“Nobody likes when these kinds of situations occur,” she said.

“I don't want to prejudge the outcome until that (ASIRT) investigation is complete. But if we have multiple incidents, we need to take a closer look and see if there's anything more we can do.”

When asked about calls for an independent investigation by an outside special prosecutor, Smith said ASIRT is independent and she’s pleased with its work.

Wells's aunt released a statement over the weekend on behalf of his family, calling him a beloved and respected figure.

“Jon’s tragic and untimely death has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him,” Laverne Wells said.

She said he was dedicated to his family and community and that his love of horses and rodeo led him to become a well-known cowboy. In 2012, he was named steer wrestling tour champion for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.

"Jon will be dearly missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 30, 2024.