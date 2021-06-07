CALGARY -- Alberta's move into Stage 2 of its 'Open for Summer' reopening plan is anticipated to arrive this week as the benchmarks created by the province have been met.

The threshold for Stage 2 requires 60 per cent of those aged 12 or older receiving their first vaccine dose and fewer than 500 people in hospital with COVID-19-related illness.

Alberta has already met these targets and, with a mandated two-week interval between stage progression, the province could potentially advance to the next stage as early as Thursday .

According to the latest data, Alberta reported 231 new cases after 5,337 tests on Sunday. There are currently 360 patients in hospital with COVID-19 related ailments, 96 of whom are in intensive care.

In Stage 2, outdoor social gatherings of up to 20 people would be permitted, and outdoor concerts or festivals could welcome as many as 150 people.

Indoor social gatherings are still prohibited.

The capacity limits on funeral and wedding services would increase to 20 people.

Gyms and fitness studio will be allowed to reopen for solo or drop-in activities as long as physical distancing guidelines are followed.

Casinos, cinemas, museums, and libraries may also welcome guests through their doors, with some restrictions in place.

Restaurants may resume offering indoor dining with up to six people at a table.

The province has set a target for moving to Stage 3, the removal of nearly all pandemic-related restrictions, by late June or early July.

For more information on the province's reopening plan, visit Alberta – Enhanced Public Health Measures.