CALGARY -- Alberta's performing arts community is completely shut down as a result of the ongoing pandemic and no one knows how long recovery will take.

This month, all movies and television programs being shot in Alberta have shut down production, leaving thousands of film workers without income.

This was supposed to be a banner year for Alberta's film and TV industry. Two movies were already in production and several high-budget series were either in production of pre-production in the province.

“Here in Calgary, we had Wynonna Earp, we had a Netflix project called Black Summer 2, we had a very large Amazon project called Outer Range,“ said Damian Petti president of IATSE Local 212.

“These projects were all shut down, and our members are dealing with the aftermath of that.”

Petti says right now, 99 per cent of Alberta’s film and television workers are unemployed.

“There's a few groups that are able to work safely doing drafting and things like that, but the bulk of the jobs, the theaters, the motion pictures, they are shut down entirely," he said

"We're still months away from resumption. But I imagine it's going to be a gradual resumption.

“It requires Americans to travel across the border, and so, some of the considerations will be about when borders open and others will be about what restrictions are on. But large gatherings can't happen. So the bulk of our work won't resume for quite a long time.”

Unsure when productions might restart, or how that will happen

Stage productions are also suffering and theatre spaces are shuttered. That leaves everyone from stagehands to actors scrambling to find employment.

“They've really been hit hard. Some of these theatre companies live on the margins as it is. So this is crushing to them,” said Petti.

“Companies like the Calgary Opera and the Alberta Ballet have essentially had to cancel their seasons. So this is devastating not just to the film community but to the theatre community.”

Calgary actor Joel David Taylor was supposed to be audition for parts for the upcoming summer season. He says a few casting calls have moved online but points out all rehearsal spaces are shut.

David Taylor says the closures couldn’t have come at a worse time for stage productions.

“All the theaters in Calgary are not for-profit theaters, and even one missed production can mean the world of difference. They could be relying on that production to fund the rest of their next season, or a good chunk of their next season," he said.

“I know a lot of theaters rely on their show-ender as kind of the big bang to bring in the crowds and help raise some money for the next year. So it's going to be really tough, this unplanned break.”

Musicians feeling the effects of cancelled gigs

Bassist Kyle Tenove plays with six bands in Calgary, as well as picking up studio gigs. He’s worried that even after the pandemic passes, a return to large audience performances will be slow in coming.

“People are going to be a little bit more nervous about, you know, larger gatherings. That's my bread and butter is 250-plus audiences," said Tenove.

“We need to find different approaches right now because we don't know what's going to happen and, you know, buyer confidence right now is going to be lower for live music.”

Tenove is teaching online music classes to keep some cash flowing but admits it’s a tough gig right now for any performers.

“For all of us, it's very difficult because we rely on that money for the majority of our income," he said.

"I'm very fortunate that I have a teaching practice, which has moved online. If I didn't have that I would have zero income coming in right now.”

Petti says most people underestimate the impact a shutdown of the arts will have on other industries

“The entertainment industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. In Canada, we have a robust service industry," he said.

"It's a main driver of our economy. People often don't think of the people behind the scenes, but it's gonna be a long haul for us.”

The list of Alberta productions that ground to a halt in March includes the movies The Land and Moonfall, along with three series — Wynona Earp, the Netflix show Black Summer and a new Amazon series about to start filming called Outer Range.

"It's had an incredible impact," said Robert Hilton with the Alberta district council of the Director's Guild of Canada.

"It is completely up in the air. We're waiting to find out what they're going to do. I've been doing this for 30 years and I've never encountered anything like this."

Hilton and others project it could be later in the summer or even early fall until things get back on track. One big factor will be when borders reopen and American actors can travel again.

Appeal for financial support

The focus now is on appealing for financial support from government and the U.S. companies behind the productions.

"We're lobbying the feds right now to have a relief package for entertainment industry workers and we're seeing bits and pieces rolled out but we're expecting an announcement specific to entertainment industry workers," said Petti.

Netflix has announced a $100-million relief fund and some of that money is expected flow into the Actors Fund of Canada.

"We still don't have wage replacement here to cover emergency needs like food, shelter and childcare," said Petti.

"It's going to be a challenge and we're doing all we can."

Filmmakers fear tax incentive cuts 'will ultimately destroy' industry

The industry is also in talks with the provincial government to discuss moves to soften the blow.

The province said it's already announced a number of measures to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, including small and medium businesses like many of Alberta's local film companies.

Justin Brattinga, a spokesperson for the economic development ministry, said in an emailed statement that the support comes in addition to the $180 million provided to the film industry in the 2020 budget.

"The film and television industry has faced production suspensions across Canada, the problem is not limited to Alberta," the email read.

Brattinga said in the last two weeks the premier has announced $2 billion in tax relief for businesses, as well as other measures.