CALGARY -- Albertans who are out of work will soon be able to benefit from a federal funding grant aimed at helping them acquire training and access employment benefits.

The money, which comes from a $1.5 billion investment into Workforce Development Agreements (WDAs), will assist Albertans who are seeking jobs.

Supports through the province's WDA include skills training, on-the-job training, employer-sponsored training, financial assistance and benefits, employment counselling and job opportunities.

"Building on the strong delivery networks already in place in Alberta, these investments will ensure quick access to training for Albertans, particularly workers and employers in sectors hard hit by COVID-19," Employment and Social Development Canada wrote in a release.

Minister of Labour and Immigration Jason Copping says the money will help Albertans get back to work.

"As we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that Albertans have the skills and training necessary to support our economy and help bring our province back to prosperity," he said.

In November 2020, Alberta lost 10,800 positions and saw its unemployment rate rise to 11.1 per cent even after six consecutive months of job gains.