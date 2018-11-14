Officials with NDP government say that Canadians are missing out on thousands of dollars in revenue every minute that the country’s resources are locked out of access to a pipeline.

According to estimates, over $6B in revenue has been lost in Canada ever since August 30, when the Federal Court of Appeal ruled against the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

In order to illustrate this, the government has released a real-time lost revenue counter that will display the mounting number online and on readouts near Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

“Under Rachel Notley’s leadership, more Canadians than ever before support this project because they know we shouldn’t be selling out products on the cheap,” said Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, in a release. “There’s too much at stake. We will keep the federal government’s feet to the fire so that this project isn’t delayed any further.”

The province has spent $10M on the campaign and has reached over 10M Canadians since May 2018.

The figure from the counter is calculated with methodology from Scotiabank and has been revised based on the current $45 per barrel different between WTI and WCS.